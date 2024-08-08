East of Scotland round-up: Camelon Juniors and Bo'ness Athletic surge to top

Sean Burns opened the scoring last Saturday for Camelon against Inverkeithing

Camelon Juniors manager Allan Moore was delighted with his side’s ability to adapt after they edged out a 2-0 victory at Lochore Welfare in the East of Scotland first division on Tuesday night.

The Mariners followed up last Saturday’s 4-0 win at home over Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts with another important three points in Fife on tricky surface thanks to goals in each half from Liam McQuaid and Scott Sinclair.

“We are delighted,” Moore told club media. “The playing surface at Lochore doesn’t suit the way we try to play football.

"When it got to the second half, we decided to play percentage football and hit the ball long. You can’t play good football all the time.

“It was great for Scott (Sinclair) to come on and make the impact off the bench. His goal made it much more comfortable for us.

“The substitutes are making a difference. It feels like we are in a position now that there is real competition for places and that to get in the team you need to be playing really well.

Camelon now host Preston Athletic this Saturday at home, and ahead of that match, the boss confirmed that Stenhousemuir loanee Dean Aitken may miss out, adding to his side’s injure woes at the back with Declan Fitzpatrick and Ryan McElwee already out of action.

"Dean (Aitken) might miss out which is crazy really as that would take us up to having three centre-backs out injured,” he added.

"He has twisted his ankle and the game might come too soon for him.”

Camelon currently sit in second spot after two matches played, with table-toppers Bo’ness Athletic also on six points with superior goal difference.

Willie Irvine’s side chalked up a 6-0 win away at Arniston Rangers last Saturday.

They are next in action on Wednesday against Edinburgh South at Newtown Park.

Elsewhere, in the premier division, Dunipace suffered their first top-flight defeat over the weekend as they went down 3-1 at Penicuik Athletic.

Danny Smith’s team sit in ninth after two matches on three points and face a tough trip to Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts while this paper goes to press on Wednesday night.

This Saturday then sees them return to Westfield to host Musselburgh Athletic.