East of Scotland Premier Division: Dunipace, Camelon Juniors and Bo'ness Athletic fixtures
Tam Scobbie’s side host the East Lothian outfit on Saturday, July 26 for flag day at The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium.
Fellow newly-promoted side Bo’ness Athletic have been handed an away day to the capital for their first outing, with Hutchison Vale their opponents on the opening weekend. Danny Smith’s Dunipace – who secured a top-six finish last season – begin with a home match at DCL Westfield Park against Newtongrange Star.
Here’s all three teams’ fixtures in full. Fixtures are subject to change.
CAMELON JUNIORS
JULY
Sat 26: Dunbar United (H) 2.30pm; Wed 30: Bo’ness Athletic (A) 7.45pm
AUGUST
Sat 02: Penicuik Athletic (A) 2.30pm; Sat 16: Dundonald Bluebell (H) 2.30pm; Sat 23: Newtongrange Star (A) 2.30pm
SEPTEMBER
Wed 03: Hutchison Vale (H) 7.45pm; Sat 06: Dunipace (H) 2.30pm; Sat 20: Sauchie Juniors (A) 2.30pm
OCTOBER
Sat 01: Whitburn (H) 2.30pm; Sat 04: Glenrothes (H) 2.30pm; Wed 15: Hutchison Vale (A) 7.30pm; Sat 18: Haddington Athletic (A) 2.30pm
NOVEMBER
Sat 01: Musselburgh Athletic (A) 2.30pm; Sat 08: Jeanfield Swifts (A) 2.30pm; Sat 22: Hill of Beath (H) 2.30pm
DECEMBER
Sat 06: St Andrews United (A) 2.30pm; Sat 13: Whitburn Juniors (A) 2pm; Sat 27: Dunipace (H) 2.30pm
JANUARY
Sat 03: Sauchie Juniors (H) 2.30pm; Sat 10: Bo’ness Athletic (H) 2.30pm; Sat 24: Haddington Athletic (H) 2.30pm
FEBRUARY
Sat 07: Newtongrange Star (A) 2.30pm; Sat 14: Glenrothes (A) 2.30pm; Sat 21: Penicuik Athletic (H) 2.30pm
MARCH
Sat 14: Dundonald Bluebell (A) 2.30pm
APRIL
Sat 04: Dunbar United (A) 2.30pm; Sat 11: Musselburgh Athletic (A) 2.30pm; Sat 25: Jeanfield Swifts (H) 2.30pm
MAY
Sat 02: Hill of Beath (A) 2.30pm; Sat 09: St Andrews United (H) 2.30pm
DUNIPACE
JULY
Sat 26: Newtongrange Star (H) 2.30pm; Tue 29: Dunbar United (A) 2.30pm
AUGUST
Sat 02: Jeanfield Swifts (H) 2.30pm; Sat 09: St Andrews United (H) 2.30pm; Sat 16: Sauchie (A) 2.30pm; Sat 23: Glenrothes (A) 2.30pm
SEPTEMBER
Wed 03: Musselburgh Athletic (H) 7.45pm; Sat 06: Camelon (A) 2.30pm; Sat 20: Bo’ness Athletic (A) 2.30pm
OCTOBER
Sat 04: Penicuik Athletic (A) 2.30pm; Sat 14: Musselburgh Athletic (A) 2.30pm; Sat 18: Hutchison Vale (A) 2.30pm
NOVEMBER
Sat 01: Hill of Beath Hawthorn (H) 2.30pm; Sat 08: Haddington Athletic (H) 2.30pm; Sat 22: Whitburn (A) 2pm
DECEMBER
Sat 06: Dundonald Bluebell (H) 2.30pm; Sat 13: Newtongrange Star (A) 2.30pm; Sat 27: Camelon (H) 2.30pm
JANUARY
Sat 03: Bo’ness Athletic (A) 2.30pm; Sat 10: Sauchie (H) 2.30pm; Sat 24: Penicuik Athletic (A) 2.30pm
FEBRUARY
Sat 07: Glenrothes (H) 2.30pm; Sat 14: St Andrews United (A) 2.30pm; Sat 21: Dunbar United (H) 2.30pm
MARCH
Sat 14: Jeanfield Swifts (H) 2.30pm
APRIL
Sat 04: Hill of Beath Hawthorn (A) 2.30pm; Sat 11: Hutchison Vale (H) 2.30pm; Sat 25: Haddington Athletic (A) 2.30pm
MAY
Sat 02: Whitburn (H) 2.30pm; Sat 09: Dundonald Bluebell (A) 2.30pm
BO’NESS ATHLETIC
JULY
Sat 26: Hutchison Vale (A) 2.30pm; Wed 30: Camelon Juniors (H) 7.45pm
AUGUST
Sat 02: Haddinington Athletic (H) 2.30pm; Sat 09: Dundonald Bluebell (A) 2.30pm; Tue 12: Glenrothes (A) 7.15pm; Fri 15: Newtongrange Star 7.45pm; Sat 23: Musselburgh Athletic (H) 3pm
SEPTEMBER
Sat 06: Sauchie Juniors (H) 2.30pm; Sat 20: Dunipace (A) 2.30pm
OCTOBER
Sat 04: Whitburn (H) 2.30pm; Wed 15: Glenrothes (H) 7.45pm; Sat 18 Penicuik Athletic (A) 2.30pm
NOVEMBER
Sat 01: Dunbar United (A) 2.30pm; Sat 08: Hill of Beath Hawthorn (A) 2.30pm; Sat 22: St Andrews United (H) 2.30pm
DECEMBER
Sat 06: Jeanfield Swifts (A) 2.30pm; Sat 13: Penicuik Athletic (H) 2.30pm; Sat 27: Sauchie Juniors (A) 2.30pm
JANAURY
Sat 03: Dunipace (H) 2.30pm; Sat 10: Camelon Juniors (A) 2.30pm; Sat 24: Whitburn (A) 2pm
FEBRUARY
Fri 06: Hutchison Vale (H) 7.45pm; Sat 14: Haddington Athletic (A) 2.30pm; Sat 21: Musselburgh Athletic (A) 2.30pm
MARCH
Sat 14: Dunbar United (H) 2.30pm
APRIL
Sat 04: Dundonald Bluebell (H) 2.30pm; Sat 11: Newtongrange Star (A) 2.30pm; Sat 25: Hill of Beath Hawthorn (H) 2.30pm
MAY
Sat 02: St Andrews United (A) 2.30pm; Sat 09: Jeanfield Swifts (H) 2.30pm