East of Scotland: Mariners made to wait as hopes of promotion fade despite 4-0 victory

The Mariners currently sit fourth in the East of Scotland First Division (Photo: Scott Louden)

Frustration was the lingering feeling felt around The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium on Saturday afternoon despite Camelon Juniors beating Oakley United 4-0 in the East of Scotland First Division.

Allan Moore’s team came into the match on the back of a 1-0 defeat against Preston Athletic last weekend, knowing that only a win would do, and that even three points and a sizeable scoreline wouldn’t guarantee them the advantage in the promotion race.

And with Whitburn scoring an injury-time winner at Kirkcaldy & Dysart to stay ahead in third spot by a single point - but with two games to play compared to Camelon’s one against Whitehill Welfare this Saturday coming - the Mariners need a minor miracle to earn a spot in the Premier Division.

“That’s football. We’ll regroup and go again on Saturday to try and win the match to end the season on a high,” manager Moore, who replaced Gordon Wylde as boss back in March, said. “We are left disappointed because of other results but really we have to look at our result the weekend before, that put us into this position.

"Since coming in we’ve tried to give the players a lot of information and pointers, possibly too much, but the response from the guys has been brilliant and I cannot complain. It was a strange time to come into the club. I’ve attemped to give every player a chance to impress and if we do fall a little short this season I really do think we have a lot to build on.”

On the 4-0 victory, which came courtesy of a Sam Collumbine double and strikes from James Finlay and Gregg Wylde, ex-Stirling Albion, Arbroath and Greenock Morton boss Moore hailed the quality of the goals.

He added: "The first half was a little sloppy for me but we really got going in the second half. We got into a decent rhythm eventually and got a couple of goals in each half. But the result didn’t matter too much – it was just about getting the win. It was a hard fixture and we were really hoping for a helping hand elsewhere but it didn’t come.