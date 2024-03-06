East of Scotland Football League round-up: Three local teams through in league cup

Sandy Cunningham (left) celebrates opening the scoring for Bo’ness Athletic against Oakley United last Saturday (Photo: Alan Murray)

Willie Irvine’s side, who are looking to retain the trophy after last year’s final victory over Dunipace, drew 2-2 with the Fifers in regulation time, with Sandy Cunningham netting a double.

In extra-time, goals from Ryan Robertson and Scott Cameron sealed their spot in the next round at Newtown Park.

“We won the cup last year and of course we would like to try and do the same again,” Irvine said. “But we know that the league is our priority. The final last year was in June and that really set us back a bit going into this season.”

However, on Tuesday night, the second division leaders suffered a shock home defeat.

In what was only their second league defeat of the campaign so far, Thornton Hibs ran riot in Bo’ness, winning 5-1 on the night. Ryan Robertson levelled the match at 1-1 midway through the first half, but the third-placed visitors then dominated.

Meanwhile, Dunipace and Camelon Juniors also both secured their second round spots last Saturday in the league cup after respective victories over Easthouses Lily (2-0) and Pumpherston (6-1).

On Tuesday night, Camelon also fulfilled a rearranged first division outing, with the 10-man Mariners securing a 3-0 win at home over Arniston Rangers.

"The first half was first class,” boss Gordon Wylde said of his side’s win. “I was delighted for Kai Wilson for his brilliant goal and we had so much of the ball. It was a great performance and at half-time I just asked the guys for more.

"Arniston to be fair in the second half came out well and made it a wee bit more difficult. We then lost a man when Simon (White) was sent off. It was a bit unlucky, he isn’t a dirty player. We then went to a 4-4-1 and they of course went really long.

"The second half wasn’t a nice watch but we cleared our lines and did that part of the game really well. Both teams deserve a lot of credit for the match put on with guys coming from a long day’s work.”