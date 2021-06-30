East of Scotland Football League fixtures released for 2021/22 season

Camelon Juniors will kick off their EoS Premier Division season at home to Newtongrange Star on July 17

New boys Bo’ness Athletic and Syngenta will make their bows, joining fellow local sides Dunipace and Camelon Juniors in the East leagues.

All four divisions will kick off on the weekend of July 16/17/18 with Saturday matches kicking off at 2:30pm.

Camelon get their Premier Division season going with a home fixture as Newtongrange Star visit Carmuirs Park on Saturday, July 17.

In First Division Conference A, Dunipace also start at home as they welcome Haddington Athletic on the Saturday.

Syngenta will begin life in First Division Conference X with a trip to Bathgate Thistle while Bo’ness Athletic are at home to West Calder United, both on the Saturday.

The new Conference X division features the new East of Scotland member sides and, as well as Syngenta and Athletic, also includes Edinburgh College, Pumpherston, Fauldhouse United, Stoneyburn, Livingston United, Whitburn, Armadale Thistle, Bathgate Thistle and West Calder United.

There will be no slow start to the league seasons as the fixtures come thick and fast right from the off with the first midweek fixtures coming on Tuesday July 20 and Wednesday July 21.

Camelon’s first away match of the season comes on the Tuesday as they head to Whitehill Welfare while Bo’ness Athletic will make it back-to-back home games when they host Whitburn also on the Tuesday.

Dunipace are away to Thornton Hibs and Syngenta are at home to Pumpherston on the Wednesday with all midweek fixtures kicking off at 7:30pm.

As well as the league fixtures, the East of Scotland officials also confirmed the cup fixture dates for the coming season.

Last season’s South Challenge Cup semi-final between Hill of Beath Hawthorn and Dunipace will be played on Saturday, July 31 with the winner facing BSC Glasgow in the final on August 14. That same day sees Camelon travel to Whitburn in the Qualifying Cup second round.

The Alex Jack Cup first round will be played on Saturday, August 7.

The King Cup first and second rounds are to be played on various dates throughout July, August, October, December and February.

This season’s South Challenge Cup first round will be played on Saturday, September 11.

Then, of course, there is the Scottish Cup which will see Bo’ness Athletic and Syngenta compete in the historic competition for the first time ever. The preliminary round is due to be played on August 28 and the first round on September 18.

An early Premier Division fixture to catch they eye comes on November 6 as Camelon will welcome Linlithgow Rose as a few familiar face from last season return to Carmuirs Park with the visitors.