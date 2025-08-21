Danny Smith hailed his Dunipace side after they thrashed Sauchie Juniors 5-0 away from home last Saturday to make it two big wins on the spin.

The DCL Westfield side sit third in the East of Scotland Premier Division table on 12 points from their opening five outings having chalked up another three points.

Doubles from Sean Heaver and Martin France plus a Ewan Sutherland strike sealed the win against Sauchie.

And after seeing his side score nine goals in their previous two games without conceding, delighted Smith said: “The game against St Andrews the previous weekend was difficult with the wind but we managed it very well. We were excellent.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith hailed his side’s win (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We wanted to build on that and we wanted to start well today against Sauchie and I did say that we could have a good afternoon if we did that. We certainly did that.

"On another day, we could have scored ten goals there. That is very pleasing. We were 3-0 up at half-time but I did have a little go because we became a little bit slack and dropped our levels.

"But in the second half, we were excellent. The amount of real stick on chances that we created means you are left a little frustrated but the full group of players deserve a lot of praise.”

Ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Glenrothes, Smith added: “The start of the season has been a difficult period but the players’ confidence is getting higher and we have a strong 16/17 that are all playing their part.

"With players coming back too, I think we can be even stronger in the coming weeks.”