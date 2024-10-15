East of Scotland: Five-star Camelon Juniors move five clear at top after big win

12-10-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. CAMELON, Carmuirs Park. Camelon Juniors FC v Heriot-Watt University FC. Second goal Camelon, Graham Taylor 19.

Five-star Camelon Juniors surged to a five-point lead at the top of the East of Scotland First Division after a convincing win over promotion rivals Heriot-Watt University.

The Mariners defeated the visiting students 5-0 at the The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium last Saturday afternoon, marking boss Allan Moore’s first victory against the capital outfit since joining the club in March following the departure of Gordon Wylde.

On the opening day of the season, Camelon lost 1-0 at Heriot-Watt, but they have since went on a nine game unbeaten run that includes eight wins and a 0-0 draw at title-rivals Bo’ness Athletic.

And Moore was delighted with his side’s all-round performance against strong opposition.

"I’m more than happy,” he told club media. “That’s the first time we have beaten Heriot-Watt since I joined the club.

"They got the better of us at the start of the season and they beat us last season too. They’re a very good team – they have a great coach who sets them up to be well organised.

"It took us a while to get the breakthrough but when we did we played some really good football for 10/15 minutes before slacking off again a little bit. But you have to be happy with 5-0 against one of the teams that will undoubtedly be up there at the end of the season.”

A double from Marc McKenzie and goals by Graham Taylor, Sean Burns and Scott Sinclair sealed the three points but it was goalkeeper Dean Shaw who was singled out for praise by Moore.

The clean sheet was the stopper’s ninth already this campaign, with the Mariners having only conceded three league goals so far.

"I gave Deano all the praise in the world,” Moore raved. “That is what he is there for but he has performed really well. He is worth his money in gold; he is good in the dressing room and his shot-stopping and reactions are top class.

“The build-up starts from him and he is a big part of that too. He is good with the ball at his feet.”

The Mariners host Arniston Rangers tonight on league duty before a free weekend.

Elsewhere, Bo’ness Athletic host Preston Athletic this Saturday after a break. Premier Division Dunipace also return, travelling to Edinburgh University.