East of Scotland First Division: Dunipace in pole position after win over title rivals Newtongrange Star

Dunipace beat East of Scotland First Division title rivals Newtongrange Star 1-0 (Pictures by Alan Murray)

Danny Smith’s side, who are now three points clear at the summit having played a match less than second-placed Camelon Juniors and two matches less than now third-placed Newtongrange, grabbed the three points at Westfield thanks to a second-half Conor Kelly strike.

“On another day we probably make it a more convincing scoreline,” boss Smith said. “But the three points were all that mattered at this point of the season. Our goalkeeper didn’t really have a save to make.

"And the guys showed great character because we have forced some great saves and missed a penalty, so it could have been a case of feeling sorry for ourselves, but we kept going and didn’t let that get to us at all.”

Dunipace boss Danny Smith during the league victory (Pictures by Alan Murray)

Having extended their unbeaten run in the division to eight outings, and with a favourable final six games coming up including four home ties, Smith admits his side are in a “very good” position.

Dunipace face Newtongrange away from home on the final day of the campaign, but they could have promotion, and even possibly a league title, wrapped up by then.

"The squad have shown a lot of attributes to suggest we are a very good team,” he said. “I’ve already said I think we are the best team in the league, and other people have said that too, but it is actually going out and winning matches that proves that.

“We’ve had some great performances throughout the campaign and we’ve put ourselves into what is a very good position. We can’t deny that but we have earned it for sure – we couldn’t use our facility at the start of the campaign and we played six out of our opening eight league games away from home.

"We now have the benefit of a run of home games now including the Leith Athletic this weekend. And if we win that, then it looks even better for us because things have to give elsewhere.