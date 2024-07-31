East of Scotland: Dunipace power to opening day victory in top-flight

Dunipace got off a flyer in the premier division, defeating St Andrews United 2-0 (Pictures by Mark Ferguson)

Dunipace got off to the perfect start in the East of Scotland premier division last Saturday as they defeated fellow promoted side St Andrews United 2-0 at Westfield.

Danny Smith’s first division champions sealed the three points on flag day against the 10-man Fifers thanks to second half goals from Conor Kelly and Kieran Anderson.

"Every game will be difficult for us,” boss Smith said of the result. “We know St Andrews from last year and just how hard a match it would be for us.

"We were the dominant team for the opening 45 minutes but we lacked really working the goalkeeper. St Andrews did have a couple of chances against us.

"We spoke about that at half-time and we did eventually really get into our stride. It took us 15 minutes or so but we managed to take the lead and getting the first goal in the East of Scotland is so important.

"They go down to 10 men after that and really it could have been three or four with the chances that we created on the day.

"We worked them really well when they went to down to 10.

"I am delighted with the three points on the opening day and you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

The boss was also pleased to see his side pick up a clean sheet on the opening day of the campaign, with defensive nous needed going into the top tier of the East of Scotland league system.

He added: “Our defensive players are going to be crucial for us this year.

"We feel that we have defenders that are capable of getting to the levels that we require.

"We’ll be up against it at points this season and we’ll need to be able to come through.

"We defended well when we had to today and we didn’t look flustered.

"We’ll get there with sharpness in the coming weeks and you can see that we are a little lacking.

"We had a great pre-season but everyone in the squad wasn’t there for all of it.”

On Tuesday night, Dunipace lost 3-1 at second division outfit Oakley United away from home in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round.