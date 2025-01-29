East of Scotland: Dunipace draw as Camelon Juniors go eight clear at top
The Westfield Park side took the lead through midfielder Dylan Tennant after 27 minutes but they were pegged back just ten minutes later when Stuart Cargill headed home.
After the break, stopper McMinn was the star of the show denying the visitors on a number of occasions to earn the Pace a point. Danny Smith’s team – who sit sixth in the table after winning the First Division title last term – now travel to Luncarty this Saturday.
In the East of Scotland First Division, leaders Camelon Juniors opened up an eight-point gap at the summit after a 4-2 home win over Preston Athletic. Andrew Gallacher’s brace and goals from Scott Sinclair and Lucas Berry sealed the three points for Allan Moore’s side.
The Mariners have now five on the bounce on league duty and turn their attention to King Cup duty this Saturday. They travel to Third Division leaders Lochgelly Albert in the second round.
Willie Irvine’s Bo’ness Athletic meanwhile climbed to within one point of second-placed Heriot-Watt University in their First Division clash.
The Newtown Park secured a 3-1 comeback – after going a goal down after 40 seconds – thanks to a double from Finlay Shearer and a Michael Weir goal.
Next up for Athletic is a third round King Cup clash against Fauldhouse at home this Saturday.