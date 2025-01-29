East of Scotland: Dunipace draw as Camelon Juniors go eight clear at top

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 29th Jan 2025, 08:00 BST
Dunipace midfielder Dylan Tennant celebrates his goal against Glenrothes (Photo: Michael Gillen)Dunipace midfielder Dylan Tennant celebrates his goal against Glenrothes (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Dunipace midfielder Dylan Tennant celebrates his goal against Glenrothes (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Dunipace picked up a point last Saturday afternoon against Glenrothes in the East of Scotland Premier Division thanks to a man-of-the-match performance from goalkeeper Lewis McMinn.

The Westfield Park side took the lead through midfielder Dylan Tennant after 27 minutes but they were pegged back just ten minutes later when Stuart Cargill headed home.

After the break, stopper McMinn was the star of the show denying the visitors on a number of occasions to earn the Pace a point. Danny Smith’s team – who sit sixth in the table after winning the First Division title last term – now travel to Luncarty this Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the East of Scotland First Division, leaders Camelon Juniors opened up an eight-point gap at the summit after a 4-2 home win over Preston Athletic. Andrew Gallacher’s brace and goals from Scott Sinclair and Lucas Berry sealed the three points for Allan Moore’s side.

The Mariners have now five on the bounce on league duty and turn their attention to King Cup duty this Saturday. They travel to Third Division leaders Lochgelly Albert in the second round.

Willie Irvine’s Bo’ness Athletic meanwhile climbed to within one point of second-placed Heriot-Watt University in their First Division clash.

The Newtown Park secured a 3-1 comeback – after going a goal down after 40 seconds – thanks to a double from Finlay Shearer and a Michael Weir goal.

Next up for Athletic is a third round King Cup clash against Fauldhouse at home this Saturday.

Related topics:Lewis McMinnScotlandDunipaceGlenrothes
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice