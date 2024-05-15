East of Scotland: Danny Smith's Dunipace confirmed as First Division champions

Dunipace boss Danny Smith on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

Dunipace have been crowned East of Scotland First Division champions after Newtongrange Star’s victory over second-placed St Andrews United on Tuesday night.

The Denny side completed their campaign as table-toppers last weekend, defeating Newtongrange 1-0 away from home, but they couldn’t mathematically seal the title as nearest challengers St Andrews still had two games to haul back a six-point gap and a sizable goal difference.

Speaking about the Pace’s proud campaign, boss Danny Smith hailed everyone invovled with the club for playing their part in getting the club up into the Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This year has been nothing short of excellent, and that goes for everyone invovled with the club,” he said. “Our aim as a group was to get out of this league because we felt that we could do that.

"We’ve overcome bumps along the road and anytime we did fall short we bounced back straight away. The character of the group has been second to none. I can’t praise the players highly enough.