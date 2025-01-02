East of Scotland: Camelon Juniors now eight clear as top-flight Dunipace also win

28-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. CAMELON. Carmuirs Park. Camelon Juniors v Bo'ness Athletic. East of Scotland First Division. Season 2024 -2025. Camelon goal, Jordan Kirkpatrick

Camelon Juniors assistant manager Scott Woodhouse hailed his players’ character after they came from behind to beat Bo’ness Athletic to round off 2024 with a perfect December.

The Mariners beat local rivals Athletic 2-1 last Saturday at home to move eight points clear at the top of the East of Scotland First Division as they look to finally promotion back to the top-flight after relegation back in the summer of 2022.

After goals from Jordan Kirkpatrick and Scott Sinclair cancelled out Sandy Cunningham’s 13th-minute opener, Woodhouse told club media: “The target for December was to get nine (points) out of nine and we've achieved that and had the cup victory (3-0 win over Preston Athletic in the King Cup first round) last week as well which is really pleasing.

"I thought all the boys to a man were brilliant today, even the subs that we put on I felt made a difference and helped the team just kick on again further.

"Coming from a goal down is nothing to do with Alan (Moore) and I, that's down to the boys and the changing room that we've helped build.

"That's massive character shown from them and credit to them. The never let die spirit that the team has, you see it at training every single week on a Tuesday and a Thursday too.

"There's no let off at all from any of the boys, they demand high standards from each other.

"Heads don't go down, we concede the goal, that's fine, we just get on with it, we keep playing how we want to play and doing the right things and we get a reward with Jordan's goal and then the same again in the second half with Scott's goal.”

Camelon now travel to Kinnoull on league duty this Saturday.

In the East of Scotland Premier Division, Danny Smith's Dunipace rounded off a successful 2024 with a 2-0 win over Sauchie Juniors at Westfield.

First-half goals from Martin France and Kyle Turnbull sealed the three points - which sees First Division champions Dunipace sit sixth in the top tier table, just three points off third.

On the win, boss Smith said: “We had to get to a certain level today to get the three points and the players were excellent. We deservedly took the lead and got the second goal at a great time. Second half we were nothing short of outstanding.”

The Pace now travel to Luncarty on Saturday.