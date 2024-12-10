East of Scotland: Camelon Juniors move six points clear at top after star showing

Mariners boss Allan Moore hailed his side’s desire to win after going six points clear (Photo: Alan Murray)

Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore hailed his team’s “desire to win” after they surged to a 4-1 win over East of Scotland First Division title rivals Newtongrange Star on Saturday.

The Mariners moved six points cleat at the summit after taking care of ten-man Newtongrange on a difficult pitch – with most of the East of Scotland fixture card wiped out due to the poor weather conditions.

Moore’s side found themselves a goal down after just six minutes when Buster Briggs slotted home from the penalty spot, but a second yellow for Mikey Jones changed the complexion of the game on the half hour mark.

Camelon ace Jordan Kirkpatrick levelled just one minute after the red card, and Liam McQuaid then slotted home in the box to give the visitors the lead at the break.

And in the second half, a cracking strike from in-form James Finlay and a late second from McQuaid sealed a crucial three points for the Mariners.

“It was a hard game,” Moore admitted speaking to club media.

"It was tough opening period for both teams and the referee was a bit lackadaisical with some of his bookings. He set a tone which I think led to Newtongrange going to ten men.

“I told the boys not to do anything silly, no big slide tackles or daft tackles, because it was clear it would be leading to yellow or red cards. Once they got a man sent off – we dominated and we managed to get a quick goal.

“After the opener, it was about keeping the ball and moving it around the pitch and that is something that we are good at. The boys did a magnificent job in the second half.

“The desire to win was brilliant to see. We picked ourselves up after a dodgy penalty kick and didn’t let that get to us.”

Camelon now host Thornton Hibs this Saturday while Bo’ness Athletic – who defeated Crossgates Primrose 2-1 last weekend at Newtown Park to move into fourth spot – host Newtongrange knowing a win could take them level on points with the second-placed outfit.

In the Premier Division, Dunipace return with a trip to Dunbar United after their Friday night fixture against Hill of Beath Hawthorn was postponed. Danny Smith’s side sit sixth in the top tier table.