East of Scotland: Camelon Juniors eight points clear at top of First Division after 1-0 win

Stenny loanee Dean Aitken celebrates scoring Camelon Juniors’ winner against Thornton Hibs during last Saturday’s East of Scotland First Division clash (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Camelon Juniors assistant manager Scott Woodhouse was pleased to see Stenhousemuir loanee Dean Aitken grab his first goal for the club last Saturday.

The defender, who has only recently returned from an early season injury, fired home the Mariners’ winner against Thornton Hibs at home to see his side climb eight points clear at the top of the East of Scotland First Division.

Speaking to club media, Woodhouse said: “Deano has been unfortunate since joining on loan.

“He played the first couple of games of the season then got injured up at Lochore.

“He is now just starting to come into the team, and even then he is playing out of position at right back.

“But it is all part of his development as a player. It is good for a centre-half to be able to play at right-back or left-back. He has scored vital goal for us from a set-piece.”

On the performance, the assistant boss admitted that he was left frustrated despite getting the result over the line.

“We are happy and frustrated – probably a little bit more frustrated actually,” he added.

“It is always raw after a match but in the grand scheme of things it is three points on the board that we didn’t have at the start of the day.

“When I look at the league table tomorrow morning and see the extra three points I’ll be delighted.

“I thought Hibs set up to really try and frustrate us and it worked at times.

“We played well at times, in little spells, but we didn’t create many chances.

“We did limit them to little and I think they only had two shots on target the full game.

"I think Dean Shaw was fed up in goal and decided to give them one so he could get a save.

"From front to back we are defending well. The midfielders are working hard.

"The back four are working well as a unit. Full credit to all of the team for the clean sheet.”

Camelon now travel to Preston Athletic in the first round of the King Cup this Saturday before hosting local rivals Bo’ness Athletic the following Saturday on league duty.

“The pitch is a good surface and Preston like to get the ball down and play, we are looking forward to it,” Woodhouse said.