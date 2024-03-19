East Kilbride win puts sealing second spot into our own hands, says Bo'ness United boss Stuart Hunter

Bo’ness United manager Stuart Hunter (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The BUs travelled to K-Park knowing that Mick Kennedy’s side were the only team they hadn’t beaten yet during this Scottish Lowland Football League campaign, and they made sure wasn’t going to be the case come any longer as they surged into a two-goal by half time.

Scott Dalziel headed home the visitors’ opener after 16 minutes, with the forward beating EK’s Sean Fagan in the air to power home while star summer signing, Ryan Porteous, netted his 17th goal of the season from the penalty spot just before the break to seal the three points.

And Hunter hailed his team for how they approached the match after losing 3-0 to EK earlier this month in the Lowland League Cup at the same venue.

"That one could have finished 7-3. We were just a wee bit too nice on the night, and that isn’t a characteristic of my team,” he said. “So we knew we had to change it up and we certainly made a few tweaks.

"EK are a very good team. We knew that they wouldn’t change how they would play – so it was all about stopping them at source and trying to frustrate them.

"We got in their faces. We managed to score two goals and keep a clean sheet. The guys really did pull off the gameplan perfectly and that gives us a real shot in the arm heading into the final few games.