East Fife game has 'totally different vibe to it', reckons Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan

The Warriors, who are still 13 points clear at the summit, went into that match knowing that they needed to win and hope for favours elsewhere – whereas this time around three points will seal the fourth tier trophy, no matter what happens away from Ochilview.

Heading into the match against a resurgent East Fife side, who are chasing a promotion play-off spot under Dick Campbell, Buchanan says the squad are raring to go.

"We are fully focused on the match,” he said. “East Fife are on a great run at the moment and they are looking to get into the play-offs. But we go into the game with a really positive outlook on it.

Stenhousemuir captain Gregor Buchanan is looking forward to Saturday's match against East Fife (Photo: Alan Murray)

“This week has a totally different vibe to it. Last weekend was a little tougher because it was all if, buts and maybes in terms of results having to go our way. We know it is in our own hands.

“That brings more pressure for sure but also a excitement. That moment of history is only three points away from us. I am champing at the bit for it to be Saturday morning and I know all the guys are feeling the same.

“It does make it that wee bit more special, knowing that it would be the club’s first league title. I can remember speaking to the manager (Gary Naysmith) at the start of the season and he said that he wanted to be the first boss to win a league title for the club.

“He put that back at me to be the first captain and we are nearly there now. We won’t panic if we don’t win on Saturday but we are at home and it feels like the perfect chance to create history.”

Stenhousemuir drew a fourth League Two match in a row against Dumbarton last Saturday away from home (Photo: Alan Murray)

Former Falkirk and Dumbarton ace Buchanan has led his side to an SPFL-record 18 clean sheets so far this season, and he reckons that the bedrock for the Warriors’ title charge has been the team’s defensive solidity.

He added: “We’ve kept four clean sheets in five and lost one game in eight. We know that we need our chances and create more but we believe that we can do that this weekend.

“The 18 clean sheets over the course of the season has been so important for us and it is helped up pick up points – it has been the basis for our campaign.

“It isn’t just down to me or the other guys at the back, the whole team from the front work so hard to defend.”

Stenhousemuir midfielder Adam Brown has extended his stay at Ochiview after triggering a year's option (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Stenhousemuir will be looking for a win on Saturday, but they can also seal a first ever league title with a point if Peterhead fail to win at Bonnyrigg Rose.

They could even seal league glory with a defeat if Peterhead also lose while neither Dumbarton or Spartans win their respective fixtures.