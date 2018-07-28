East Fife 1 Falkirk 2: Fifers defeated by Bairns

East Fife were defeated 2-1 by Falkirk at Bayview as their Betfred Cup campaign came to an end.

There were plenty of positives for the Fifers to take from the defeat against full-time Falkirk - and Darren Young will be especially pleased with his side’s first half performance.

Goal scorer Anton Dowds

Anton Dowds gave the hosts the lead on 24 minutes with a fantastic hit from all more than 20 yards, but Dylan Mackin’s second half double gave the visitors the three points.

The started quickly and East Fife’s first chance fell to Scott McBride on 14 minutes, but his scuffed effort was easily saved by Falkirk goalkeeper Leo Fasan.

24 minutes, and East Fife were in lead. Aaron Dowds picked up the ball 30 yards from goal, strode forward and cracked the ball into the top right hand corner.

Falkirk picked up after conceding, and went close on 30 minutes. Deimantas Petravicius’ effort was saved by Brett Long.

Kevin Smith went close on 37 minutes for East Fife, but his curling effort was tipped away by Fasan.

Petravicius had a couple more chances before the break - with Michael Dunlop clearing the first and the second going over the bar.

Into the second half and East Fife had the first chance, with Scott McBride’s touch letting him down as he set to strike the ball.

Falkirk punished their hosts, scoring twice within 20 minutes. Dylan Mackin nodded in from a corner, before the striker was teed up by debutant Marcus Haber.

Young’s side had the ball in the net on 69 minutes, but the referee blew for a foul in the build up.

McBride knocked the ball in, although it appeared Fasan had stopped playing.

Falkirk held on to win, creating only one further chance as substitute Tom Owen-Evans dragged just wide from close range.

East Fife end group B bottom, and start their league campaign with the visit of Dumbarton on Saturday.