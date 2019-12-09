East Fife 0-0 Falkirk: Fans' reaction

Falkirk fans gave their thoughts on the 0-0 stalemate with East Fife at Bayview Stadium on Saturday.

William Anderson: Highlights the lack of creativity in the side. Which has been the case for more than just this season.

Stuart Adam: Disappointing result but we dominated for most of the game. We need more creativity. The wing backs thing makes us look like a one-trick pony.

Keith Kleinman: Another 2 points dropped poor display all round.

Brian Connolly: East Fife are a hardy outfit experienced in this league we should be beating teams like this. However, there is a reason we are in this league ........it’s upto the players to prove they are better than this level of football.

Morris Schaffer: East Fife played 5 at the back then hitting on the counter, we failed to break that down. Why change the policy of Doyle and Dixon hitting the byline and crossing?

Jean Yvonne Kirk: Cold and damp, Robbie Mutch kept us from losing, pity the wayward ball from East Fife did not enter their net!

Alan Bennie: Away from home we have been poor.

Craig Cruickshanks: Awful. Zero creativity in 90 minutes of football. 3-5-2 ain’t the solution.

Stuart Gillies: Thats 6 games without scoring this season already which is simply unacceptable at this level. Too many players either not good enough or stealing a wage.

Lots of work needed in January to get us in with a chance of winning the lesgue.

Gordon Raymond: One of the problems is we have signed to many players over the past few seasons who doesn’t play for the badge.