Earning a spot in this Falkirk team won't going to be easy, concedes returning captain Coll Donaldson

17-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Heart of Midlothian FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup. Fakirk win 2-0. Falkirk players and staff celebrate at the end of the game. John McGlynn and Coll Donaldson 6.

Returning Coll Donaldson concedes he may have to bide his time for a return to the Falkirk starting eleven with his team-mates flying high at the top of the William Hill Championship.

The centre-back, 29, returned to the Bairns’ bench on Monday night during the side’s Scottish Cup win over East Kilbride after being out injured for around two months.

And he is hoping to get back on the pitch this Saturday when John McGlynn’s side take on Raith Rovers at the Falkirk Stadium in the Championship.

Speaking of his injury frustration, Donaldson admitted: “When you are injured, you are at the gym and not really with the boys as much and you feel detached from it all a little – especially on matchdays.

“Monday night was a bit too soon for me but I was on the bench if I was really needed and I could have lasted a little bit. It was just great to get back on the bench.

“It is totally up to the gaffer (John McGlynn) what he goes with. I know it is tough for me because I am kind of needing a pre-season during the middle of a season.

“I’ve been working so hard to get fit and I didn’t want to do too much to soon. The only person you can attach blame to for me being out is myself.

“I made myself available for selection straight away at the start of the season when I hadn’t had that proper pre-season work in me and it told.”

The club captain added: “I know that actually getting back on the pitch will be difficult because of how well the lads are doing.

“I want the team to keep on winning and I will play my part whatever way that looks. Luke (Graham) has come in and I have been so pleasantly surprised by him.

“We played against him at Montrose but I don’t think I realised just how good he was, even when he came in the week before against the Celtic match, you could see he was a player.

“He has looked so comfortable alongside big Hendo (Liam Henderson) who is playing to such a high level right now. I am Keelan (Adams) biggest fan, he is player with a big future.

“Competition for places is great and you know that you need to perform week in week out.

“From a selfish point of view, I am just happy to be available again. Early season, I was training maybe on a Friday then playing on a Saturday.

“That was difficult and I found the matches difficult. I knew within myself that I wasn’t fully fit and I need a full week of training behind me.

“I have been back fully training now for a couple of weeks and I have been putting the hours in.”

On facing Raith Rovers, who ended the Bairns’ famous unbeaten league run back at the tail end of September with Donaldson absent after pulling out of training the day before that match at Stark’s Park, the defender said: “It was a sore one. It ended our unbeaten run. It was a difficult game but we gave them all the ammunition they needed that day.

“They get an early goal from a penalty and for a team at the time who was needing a win a the bottom end of the table for a new manager, it was a perfect storm really.

“For Championship level, they have a top squad and I think at the start of the season you would have looked at them, Partick and Livi.

“It hasn’t gone as planned for them but they have matchwinners and plenty of experience at the back.

“We are expecting a really tough game. But we are at home and we want to go out and put on a performance.”