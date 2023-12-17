Early goals see Stenhousemuir secure East Fife win to stay five points clear at top of League Two
Stenhousemuir’s stunning League Two season continued on Saturday afternoon as they defeated East Fife 2-1 at Ochilview to stay five points clear at the summit.
Early goals from Euan O’Reilly and Matty Yates put the Warriors in control, and they nearly grabbed a fifth consecutive clean sheet too, with the Fifers’ goal coming as a 91st minute consolation from Nathan Austin.
Gary Naysmith’s side are now unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions. They now face festive fixtures against strugglers Elgin City and Clyde.
Elgin are the visitors to Ochilview next Saturday (3pm kick-off).