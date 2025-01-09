Eamonn Brophy: Out-of-favour Ross County forward joins Falkirk on loan

Eamonn Brophy has joined Falkirk on loan from Ross County (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Falkirk have confirmed the signing of Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy on loan for the remainder of the Bairns’ William Hill Championship season.

The 28-year-old striker found himself out-of-favour at the Staggies and wasn’t invovled in Don Cowie’s matchday squad for the recent way wins at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

A former Celtic and Hibs youth prospect, Brophy started his senior career in the SPFL with Hamilton Accies, spending time out on loan before playing regularly for the South Lanarkshire side.

He then joined Killie – where he flourished scoring 29 times at Rugby Park while also earning a Scotland cap under Steve Clarke back in May 2019 against Cyprus.

Since then the striker has had spells in the Premiership with St Mirren and Ross County.

“We are delighted to have signed Eamonn Brophy on loan until the end of the season,” Falkirk boss John McGlynn said.

“I think he will be a player that is well known to the majority of Falkirk fans, he’s played for a number of Scottish clubs after he broke through at Hamilton as a young player, and he’s been playing in the top league for more or less the last ten years or so.

“He comes with loads and loads of experience, with 232 appearances in the Premiership, with a good return in goals. He’s proven at the highest level in the country and he’s certainly coming to Falkirk to help give us that push to get promoted.

"We’re delighted to have him here, he’s a good type of boy and we’ve done our due diligence to know he will fit into the dressing room, and we look forward to working with him between now and the end of the season.”