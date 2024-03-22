Dylan Tait on 'thriving' at Falkirk, looking to seal another another career league title and his Hibs future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The midfielder, 22, has been a key part of the team in recent weeks after being handed a starting spot, and he reckons that he is able to “thrive” knowing the importance placed upon getting the club back to the Championship.

Ahead of the possible title decider against already relegated Edinburgh City this Saturday, he hailed his short but special time at the club so far.

"We are just focusing on ourselves. We know results could go our way but we cannot control,” he said. “I thrive of that and I have enjoyed being here so much. The gaffer is on us every day in training and he doesn't let us slack.

Dylan Tait is out to seal another career league title, this time around with Falkirk, this weekend (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It is no secret that we want to win every game we go into. Even if we win the league this Saturday, our mindset won't changed going into following Saturday. The gaffer is keeping is grounded.

“You get good pressure and bad pressure - the type we have at the moment is good pressure. I am loving it here and there is a big fanbase and expectation.

“Every game so far at home, there has been 4,000-odd fans and in League One that is unheard of really. That just shows you how big a club Falkirk is.

“I probably didn't myself being at Falkirk this year but circumstances change. But I am buzzing to be here, I am enjoying it so much.

Dylan Tait says he is 'thriving' at the Bairns under the stewardship of gaffer John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“When I came here, the point gap wasn't much between us and Hamilton. But we have managed to pull away and create a big gap.

"I've already got two league medals and I would love to get another one, especially at my age. There is no better feeling than winning a league title

“Most players will never win a league in their career so I feel so lucky to have been able to win a couple of far. You need to enjoy those moments when they do come around.”

And on his relationship with boss John McGlynn, who he previously worked with at Raith Rovers, he added: “The main reason I came to Falkirk was for the manager. I have so much trust in him.

“He lets me play my best football and any player who has worked under him will tell you that he has made them a better player.

“I've been playing the best football I have played for a long time and that is down to him and Smudger (Paul Smith).”

Meanwhile, the Hibs midfielder admitted he isn’t sure how his future will pan out with an uncertain summer ahead after a number of spells away from Easter Road.

“I'm still contracted for another year so it is out of my control in that sense,” he said. “It is up to people at Hibs and the manager to see what they want to do with me.

“I will speak with them at the end of this season and speak to them and see what they think is best for me going forward. I've spoken to him (Nick Montgomery) once. I speak to Brian McDermott frequently.

“Once of twice a month he will check in with me to see how things are going. The manager is going down a different route and they have new owners now so I don't know my personal circumstances as of yet.