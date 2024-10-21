Dylan Tait on Brad Spencer partnership and 'amazing' Falkirk fans spurring team on

Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Dundee Utd. Season 2024 - 2025. Premier Sports Cup. Falkirk goal Dylan Tait 21.

Dylan Tait believes that the “amazing” Falkirk fanbase is spurring his team-mates on – and helping the Bairns grind out results.

John McGlynn’s team are four points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship table, and ex-Hibs midfielder Tait has been a key part of Falkirk’s stunning start, grabbing two goals and two assists so far.

After last Friday night’s 3-1 win at Hamilton Accies, which saw the travelling Bairns’ support outnumber those in the home end with the match being live on BBC Scotland, Tait hailed the supporters’ impact.

"It is amazing. They are coming in their numbers week in week out,” he said. "There were more Falkirk fans at the game than Hamilton fans.

"It was like a home game for us. They sing constantly and when you start to tire it really does give you that energy to keep on going and pushing.

"They have songs for all of us basically, it is brilliant, I really mines – it gives you a buzz.”

The 22-year-old has excelled since signing on a permanent deal this summer and he praised his team-mates’ qualities and work-ethic.

He said: "I love it here. I think the whole team does. But it comes from how hard we work off the ball.

"From that we then win it back and that is how we can go on to play.

"It isn't just a case of playing nice football - as soon as we lose it we are hunting the ball down in threes and fours.

"I've played with Brad (Spencer) when I broke through at Raith Rovers and me and Brad know each other inside out now.

"We do have a wee argument or two on the pitch but he is one of my good mates.

"With Nizzy (Aidan Nesbitt) in there too it is brilliant as a three and great to play.”

Ahead of Saturday’s derby against Dunfermline Athletic, Tait added: “I played the last time (2-0 win at East End Park) for my first experience of the derby and it was really, really good.

"We'll be heading into a sellout crowd and we are all really looking forward to it.

"We’re in a great position. It is nice to look at. But we’ve just played the first game of the second quarter.

"We'll be taking one game at a time and just seeing what happens between now and the end of the season.

"We’ve been playing well all season long and we don’t want to that to change.”