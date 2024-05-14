Dylan Tait: Midfielder set to terminate Hibs contract and make 'long-term' permanent Falkirk move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hibs midfielder Dylan Tait set to make Falkirk move after successful loan spell in Navy Blue under boss John McGlynn.

Midfielder Dylan Tait is set to quit Hibs and join Falkirk on a long-term contract ahead of the Bairns’ Championship return, according to reports.

The 22-year-old, who kicked off his SPFL career under John McGlynn at Raith Rovers, subsequently earning his Premiership Easter Road move, spent the second-half of the season loan at the League One champions.

He made a mid-season switch from Hamilton Accies to Falkirk and that move paid off big time – with Tait playing a crucial role in helping the Bairns seal not only the title, but an unbeaten league campaign.

04-05-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 36. SPFL cinch League One. Trophy Day. Dylan Tait, Aidan Nesbitt and Brad Spencer.

The Daily Record reports that Tait will terminate his deal with Hibs to sign for Falkirk on a long-term deal, linking him up once again with favoured gaffer McGlynn.

Speaking earlier this month to the Falkirk Herald, Tait said of his time at the Bairns so far: “I probably didn't see myself being at Falkirk this year but circumstances change. But I am buzzing to be here, I am enjoying it so much.

“The main reason I came to Falkirk was for the manager. I have so much trust in him. He lets me play my best football and any player who has worked under him will tell you that he has made them a better player.