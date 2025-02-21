Dylan Tait: Falkirk midfielder is his own 'biggest critic' in wake of Ayr United draw

Falkirk midfielder Dylan Tait says he is his own biggest critic but that he has already put behind him a “poor game” against Ayr United last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Hibs midfielder, 23, played his part in the Bairns’ second-half comeback against their William Hill Championship title rivals, but he had a tough opening 45 minutes – gifting the visitors a second goal when he softly lost out in a duel.

He said: “I was quite disappointed with myself, but as a team, we did really well to get a point out of that game and we're just looking forward now. From 2-0 down to come back in the game and get a point is really positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn't my best game in a Falkirk shirt. I'm my own biggest critic. I'm really hard on myself. Since I've signed with Falkirk, I think my performances have probably been at a high level.

Dylan Tait scored on Falkirk's last visit to Cappielow during the Bairns' 3-2 win over Greenock Morton (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I'm the first to admit when I know I've had a poor game. I think I've played a lot of good games, so I think I can refocus and go again after one poor game. I don't really think too much into it, but it shows how high the standards are set.

“I think it just shows the character and mentality in the squad that we got something from that game.”

Falkirk travel to in-form Greenock Morton tonight knowing that a win would take them five points clear with title rivals Ayr United and Livingston facing each other tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Tait says his team-mates are only focusing on themselves and the match in front of them as they go for back-to-back title successes after last year’s invincible League One campaign.

Dylan Tait is hoping to be back to his best when he visits Cappielow on Friday - the midfielder scored on his last visit to Morton (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Something's got to give between the two of them, but after tomorrow, there's 11 games left, and still nothing will be won,” he said. “If we do our business every game, then we'll be good.

“Cappielow on any given day is a really hard game. So, the fact they're on an 11-game unbeaten run is going to make it even harder, because they'll be full of confidence.

"Their last defeat was against us when we beat them 6-0, so I can imagine they won't have liked that one, and they'll definitely be trying to get one back on us.

“When you're at the top of the league everybody raises their game. Everybody's fighting for something. Every single game from now to the end of the season is going to be massive.”