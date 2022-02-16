Dyes players celebrate going one up early on from a corner (Pictures by Scott Louden)

The Dyes hosted the tie at the Falkirk Stadium, the Fifers’ ground being unavailable, and the conference X outfit made easy work of their opponents despite them sitting a tier above them.

Wylde told the Herald: “It was a really comfortable victory, to be honest.

“We always thought we would win the game if we applied ourselves properly, but I was very happy with the way we played.

Goalscorer Kevin Fotheringham drives into the box from a wide area

“In the end, we blew them away and I have to be delighted with a seven-goal scoreline for us.

“It’s another game that builds confidence for us going back into league duty at the weekend.”

The tie was a chance for recent signing Declan Hughes to be involved in the matchday squad, and Wylde was happy to have a player of quality to add to what he’s already got.

The midfielder has turned out for Kidderminster Harriers and Øystese in Norway and was most recently playing for league rivals Whitburn.

Winger Ian Smith makes his way past his opponent

“It’s a really important signing for us,” the ex-East Stirlingshire boss said.

“I’ve known Declan for a few years now from my time at Clyde and he was a young boy at that time who really stood out.

“He’s got a lot of ability on the ball, especially for this level of football.

“Due to Covid, he has come back here and was playing for Whitburn, but I am sure he would be playing at a higher level abroad still otherwise. At 22 years of age, he still has a lot of improving to do as well.”

The Dyes are back in league action on Saturday against Bo’ness Athletic, with Wylde proud of his side’s campaign so far.

He said: “We’re still a relatively new club, and to be where we are and to have done what we have done is fantastic.”

“We’ve won a fair share of matches against the bigger teams in the division and for us to hold our own is an achievement.