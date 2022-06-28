Dyes players buzzing for new season, says Wylde

The Dyes won promotion via their second-placed finish in conference X last term, losing out on the title on the final day to Whitburn.

Speaking to the Herald, he said: “We have kept most of the squad because they are such a good group.

"The atmosphere in and around the place is great and that has just increased that ten-fold.

Syngenta boss Gordon Wylde (Photo: Alan Murray)

“Iain Smith moved on to Cambuslang Rangers and that is about it.

“Around ten of them went to Magaluf and had a great time which is also actually a good thing for me. They are the best of pals off the pitch and that can only help on it.

“Training has been brilliant so far and they have given everything, they are in perfect condition too.

“Of course moving up a league helps boost morale in general. Being able to visit new grounds and maybe putting some behind you that you dread because of a poor pitch, things like that. Everyone can’t wait to get going”

Reece Glackin, Lewis Duffy, Liam Johnstone and ex-Bo’ness Athletic man Callum Sheridan have all joined the Dyes so far, while one of last season's top performers Dave McKay, has been made available for transfer.