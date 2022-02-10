Dyes defeated in extra-time against Spartans

Forward Kevin Fotheringham scored twice in the defeat (Picture by Scott Louden)

The hosts, who sit second in the fifth tier, were shocked when the Dyes scored after just 15 seconds through a thunderbolt from Kevin Fotheringham.

The forward scored twice in the match, with a free kick in the second half bringing the side back into the game after going down 2-1 at the break.

In a ding-dong battle in poor conditions, Spartans went ahead again only for Ryan Miller to take it to extra-time late on.

Despite a battling performance, Cammy Russell’s late goal sent the Edinburgh side through, but the interim boss was full of praise for his team.

He said “I can’t fault the guys for their effort and it was like an old fashioned Scottish Cup tie.

“It was end to end and our guys kept on fighting.

“You could tell it was a free hit for us and we raised our game.

“I think they were a little shocked at our genuine desire and quality on the ball.”