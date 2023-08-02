News you can trust since 1845
Dunipace taking each game at time, says boss Danny Smith

Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his side will be taking it one game at a time after their opening-day 2-1 victory over Heriot-Watt University.
By Ben Kearney
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 17:43 BST- 1 min read

The Denny team picked up all three points in the capital on Saturday thanks to goals from Martin France and Tristan McArthur, ensuring they made a perfect start to their latest East of Scotland Football League first division campaign.

“The most important thing was getting off the mark nice and early,” Pace boss Smith said. “I was happy enough with the performance and we deserved the three points.

“For ourselves, we are trying to just focus on one game at time this season.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his side are taking it one game at a time (Photo: Alan Murray)Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his side are taking it one game at a time (Photo: Alan Murray)
Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his side are taking it one game at a time (Photo: Alan Murray)
“It is a bit cliched but that is how I want to approach things. I just think that it will suit us better.

"We have a younger group this year with a bit more energy but, of course, with a little less experience.

“We have a week’s training now until Saturday against Leith Athletic and we will use that wisely.

“To be honest, you don’t really get a proper idea of how a league will look until you are at least 10, 11, 12 games into it, so in that sense I am not looking too far forward.”

Dunipace now travel to Leith Athletic as they continue to play away from home while a new surface is laid at Westfield.

Smith continued: “We just want to build on the opening day this weekend. You don’t get any more points if you play great football compared to not-so-great football.

“I’ll be happy if we can get the three points on Saturday even if it isn’t pretty. Leith are a decent side.”

