Dunipace: Smith setting sights on another trophy
Dunipace manager Danny Smith says progression was all that mattered on Saturday after he watched his side beat Hawick Royal Albert United 9-0 in the King Cup to reach its quarter-final stage.
Four goals each from David Grant and Marty Wright, plus a spot kick from Sam Colley, secured victory for the Denny side against the Borderers.
Smith told the Herald he wants to add the club’s recent South Challenge Cup win by going all way this season alongside playing the final matches of their East of Scotland Football League first division conference A campaign.
He said: “Getting into the quarter-finals of the King Cup is where we want to be, so the opposition we faced didn’t matter. Getting through was the only thing I cared about on the day.
“We want to win it and it is something we should aspire to do. We’ve shown we can go out and win a cup already recently, so why not again?”
Experienced hitman Grant scored his 47th goal of the season and Smith praised the striker for his workrate this year, saying he and Wright had acquitted themselves well.
“David Grant has scored so many goals this season, which is spectacular really,” said the gaffer.
“Him and Marty Wright have been superb, and for players that are reaching an older age, they look like they have a few more years in the tank with the way they have conducted themselves this season.
“We’ve had goals come from all over the pitch this year, which is pleasing and it is something you want to see as a coach.”
He added that the way his squad approached Saturday’s match had pleased him.
“Hawick haven’t been in the best of form recently, but I was very happy with the performance and the way the guys conducted themselves," he said.
“We scored some well-worked goals, and the energy shown was pleasing as it’s easy to down tools.
“It takes us into the league match against Thornton Hibs with a spring in our step. That match is really important because we want to finish third in the league, and the season for us is certainly not over.
“This season could have been even better for us, but now it’s about making the most of what we can do.”