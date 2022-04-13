Dunipace: Smith setting sights on another trophy

Four goals each from David Grant and Marty Wright, plus a spot kick from Sam Colley, secured victory for the Denny side against the Borderers.

Smith told the Herald he wants to add the club’s recent South Challenge Cup win by going all way this season alongside playing the final matches of their East of Scotland Football League first division conference A campaign.

He said: “Getting into the quarter-finals of the King Cup is where we want to be, so the opposition we faced didn’t matter. Getting through was the only thing I cared about on the day.

David Grant nets his third goal to seal a hat-trick against Hawick (Pictures: Scott Louden)

“We want to win it and it is something we should aspire to do. We’ve shown we can go out and win a cup already recently, so why not again?”

Experienced hitman Grant scored his 47th goal of the season and Smith praised the striker for his workrate this year, saying he and Wright had acquitted themselves well.

“David Grant has scored so many goals this season, which is spectacular really,” said the gaffer.

“Him and Marty Wright have been superb, and for players that are reaching an older age, they look like they have a few more years in the tank with the way they have conducted themselves this season.

Marty Wright rounds the Hawick 'keeper to score

“We’ve had goals come from all over the pitch this year, which is pleasing and it is something you want to see as a coach.”

He added that the way his squad approached Saturday’s match had pleased him.

“Hawick haven’t been in the best of form recently, but I was very happy with the performance and the way the guys conducted themselves," he said.

“We scored some well-worked goals, and the energy shown was pleasing as it’s easy to down tools.

Dunipace players celebrate Sam Colley's successful spot kick

“It takes us into the league match against Thornton Hibs with a spring in our step. That match is really important because we want to finish third in the league, and the season for us is certainly not over.