Dunipace: Smith says current squad signed up and raring to go for next season

Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his squad will get over their disappointing end to the campaign, confirming that the core of his current squad are signed up for next season.

By Ben Kearney
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 1:35 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 1:36 am

He said after the sides King Cup semi-final shoot-out defeat to Livingston United that the core of the squad would be staying on: “We are already working away at bringing in new faces and getting some extra bodies in the door before pre-season starts in a few weeks.

"Everybody is resigned which is great, the group of 16/17 we have is raring to go and we can add a good few to that to really make sure we have a deep squad of quality.

"We are going into a really tough first division so we have to be better than this year.

Dunipace manager Danny Smith

"I see so much potential in this squad of players.”

