Dunipace: Smith says current squad signed up and raring to go for next season

He said after the sides King Cup semi-final shoot-out defeat to Livingston United that the core of the squad would be staying on: “We are already working away at bringing in new faces and getting some extra bodies in the door before pre-season starts in a few weeks.

"Everybody is resigned which is great, the group of 16/17 we have is raring to go and we can add a good few to that to really make sure we have a deep squad of quality.

"We are going into a really tough first division so we have to be better than this year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunipace manager Danny Smith