Dunipace: Smith preparing for stiffer opposition
Dunipace manager Danny Smith says his side’s 1-1 draw with East of Scotland Football League first division conference B team Preston Athletic on Saturday will help prepare his players for tougher matches next campaign as it is it expected that a rejig of the league will see the Denny side face stiffer opposition more often.
Kier Stevenson’s second-half goal ensured a point after Pace were deservedly up at the break against the Prestonpans outfit in their East of Scotland League Cup group-stage match.
Speaking to the Herald, he said: “In the first half we weren’t great and we allowed them to do what they wanted.
“They didn’t create many chances but we allowed them too much freedom.
“We made it difficult for ourselves and I had a real go at them at half-time.
“We came out and did much better and we could have won it.
“The chances we had suggested we should have won.
“Preston are doing well in their league and are looking to top it, so we did well, but when you sit down after the game, you think about how we probably should have won.”
Having also faced Lothian Thistle Hutchinson Vale in the cup, he says playing stronger sides will help with preparations for next season.
The league’s divisional split is expected to be changed to even up numbers of games.
Smith said: “I am finding with this cup group that we are playing better sides that will help us for next year.
“With all due respect this year, some of our top clashes have ended with large scorelines to us, which isn’t a good thing.”