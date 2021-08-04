Dunipace set up South of Scotland Challenge Cup final meeting with Broomhill FC

Manager Danny Smith and assistant Alan Moffat have led Dunipace to their first cup final since 1999

A 4-2 win sent them into the their first cup final since 1999 where they will face Broomhill FC next Sunday, August 15, at Linlithgow's Prestonfield Park.

The away team were first to get into their stride and young Jack Denham put the Pace in the lead on seven minutes netting from close range.

The home side were soon back on level terms when confusion between Pace keeper Kane and his defence led to Jack Denham bringing down the Hill of Beath wide man inside the penalty area.

Denham was shown a yellow card and the Hill of Beath captain netted from the spot.

Into the second half and whatever manager Danny Smith and said during the break certainly worked.

Dunipace Looked far more composed on the ball and took a deserved lead once again when a corner from the left was met by the unmarked Andy Grant who gave the keeper no chance with a powerful header.

However, almost from kick off, Hill of BEath went up the pitch and levelled with a headed goal.

From then on Dunipace took hold of the match on the 58th minute Jack Denham flicked the ball on for Conor Langton who finished calmly smashing the ball past the keeper at the back post.

The best was kept until last, a through ball found Davy Grant who held of one defender, cut inside drawing another couple of defenders before wrong footing the home keeper.

Pace are now hoping to bring as many supporters as possible to Prestonfield for the final and will be running a supporters bus.

Chairman John Marshall said: “This ranks up there with playing in the senior Scottish Cup as one of my proudest moments as chairman.

"We're offering free travel to the final for our youth section members and organising busses for the local community so that they can enjoy this momentous occasion and hopefully inspire them to come and watch us more regularly.”