Dunipace secure win on boss Danny Smith's return to the dugout

The Westfield boss missed three games, including a 5-0 defeat at home to Rosyth which came days after he departed. However, the Denny side have bounced back from that shock loss, winning two league games in a row, including Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Leith Athletic.

Smith told the Falkirk Herald: “I left on the Thursday and on the Saturday I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and reading. The Rosyth game was a shocker and it was one of them that makes you really question a lot of things.

“With due respect to Rosyth we should be looking to win that match, or at least compete in it. To get turned over was humiliating. But luckily, by the time I was back on Saturday there, things have improved again and we are moving in the right direction.

Camelon Juniors v Dunipace; 24/09/2022; Falkirk; Falkirk Falkirk District; Scotland; East of Scotland FL First Division Danny Smith

“Three points was all that mattered and we got them. We had some good performances and we managed to hold out for the win despite going down to ten men. We had to show some character and it was like seeing the guys in the way I know they can be.”

Liam McCroary grabbed Pace’s goal just before the break to ensure the three points came back to Denny despite David Morrison’s sending off.

And recent loan signing Kai Wilson started the match after joining from East Stirlingshire.