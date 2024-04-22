Dunipace promoted to East of Scotland Premier Division as boss Danny Smith hails his heroes

Dunipace boss Danny Smith on the touchline (Photo: Alan Murray)

Star striker Sam Colley netted twice in the first half to seal the three points – and promotion – for the Denny side in Fife. That victory sees the Pace sit on 60 points at the summit.

And although second-placed St Andrews United have four games in hand, Smith’s side hold a 12 point advantage going into the final run-in, with a superior goal difference to boot.

"I’m delighted. It was a tough afternoon,” Smith beamed. “Credit to Oakley. They threw everything at us and showed great team spirit. I think they have a shot of staying in the league if they keep playing like that.

Sam Colley netted both of Dunipace's goals against Oakley United (Photo: Scott Louden)

"But to be honest, getting the three points was all that mattered today and we managed to do that. We have a lot of players in this team who are experiencing this for the first time; pressure-type games, trying to get promotion and a league title over the line. As a group we have managed things exceptionally.”

Former player and local lad Smith, who followed on from his dad in making his mark at the Westfield club, hailed the growth of his squad since taking over as gaffer back in 2020.

He added: "The last time Dunipace was in the top flight was in the West back in 1995. That the start of my affiliation with the club as a player back then. The journey from back then has been up and down.

“It has been a three year project. I wanted to put Dunipace on the map again as a local man. That was the goal for me. I like winning and I don’t like being second proof.

"This is great proof too that you don’t money if you support me and my team. We make up for other club’s money with our experience and quality. Everything we have done – we have earned it ourselves.”