Dunipace FC: Three months after fire-raising attack, team makes long awaited return to Westfield Park this Saturday

Three months after their artificial pitch was ruined after being set alight in a fire-raising attack, Dunipace footballers and management team returned to training at Westfield Park on Tuesday night as preparations continue for their first game at home since May's devastation.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:35 BST

With the entire surface now relaid, Pace’s nomadic spell away from their long-time home will end this Saturday with a home South Challenge Cup first round tie for Danny Smith’s team against Finnart, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Dunipace chairman Paul Garner told the club’s website: "After a very trying three months it really is a great feeling to be back on the brand new surface at Westfield Park.

"Personally I'd like to thank my extremely hard working and committed team. This has certainly been the most difficult period this committee has faced and on behalf of them I'd like to pass on my gratitude to every single person and business who have helped us and are continuing to help us get back to our home pitch and continuing to progress.

Denny's Westfield Park was devastated by May's fire-raising (Pic by Michael Gillen)Denny's Westfield Park was devastated by May's fire-raising (Pic by Michael Gillen)
Denny's Westfield Park was devastated by May's fire-raising (Pic by Michael Gillen)
"A special mention must go to Sportex who pulled out all the stops to complete the quality work within the tight time frame we had set.

"Honestly the support from our club sponsors, our supporters, local businesses, neighbouring clubs, the SFA and most importantly our community has been outstanding.

"We will be posting details of the increased security we have unfortunately had to install at the park later this week."

Dunipace go into their home return on the back of a 1-0 loss at St Andrews United in last Saturday’s East of Scotland League first division match, Lewis Sawyers scoring the game’s only goal after 22 minutes.

