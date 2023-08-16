With the entire surface now relaid, Pace’s nomadic spell away from their long-time home will end this Saturday with a home South Challenge Cup first round tie for Danny Smith’s team against Finnart, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Dunipace chairman Paul Garner told the club’s website: "After a very trying three months it really is a great feeling to be back on the brand new surface at Westfield Park.

"Personally I'd like to thank my extremely hard working and committed team. This has certainly been the most difficult period this committee has faced and on behalf of them I'd like to pass on my gratitude to every single person and business who have helped us and are continuing to help us get back to our home pitch and continuing to progress.

Denny's Westfield Park was devastated by May's fire-raising (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"A special mention must go to Sportex who pulled out all the stops to complete the quality work within the tight time frame we had set.

"Honestly the support from our club sponsors, our supporters, local businesses, neighbouring clubs, the SFA and most importantly our community has been outstanding.

"We will be posting details of the increased security we have unfortunately had to install at the park later this week."