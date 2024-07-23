Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dunipace FC said farewell to one of its most inspirational players on Saturday when injury forced the club captain to retire early.

On Saturday the club took on Lowland league team Stirling University in a farewell match to recognise the contribution of Danny Ashe.

Danny, 32, was forced to retire early from the game he loved due to a freak injury sustained during a cup match against Cumnock.

Speaking after the game, Danny said: "It still feels really unfortunate to have suffered this type of injury which means that my time playing football has come to an end. We have had some fantastic successes over the past few years which will be some of my most proudest footballing moments in years to come.

Dunipace captain Danny Ashe, right, is presented with a salver to mark his testimonial by manager Danny Smith. Pic: Contributed

"I've really enjoyed being part of this team and enjoyed watching the younger guys doing well and achieving success, I’m sure they will continue to grow and be successful in the seasons to come.

"Thank you to all those involved at Dunipace, a real community club, especially the manager, the committee, volunteers and of course the supporters.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has contacted me personally and through social media, it really is appreciated."

Manager Danny Smith said: "Danny has been a great servant for Dunipace. For a management team, as our captain, he led by example and played a big part in our success achieved over the past few years. We would like to wish Danny and his family all the best for the future."

Speaking on behalf of the club committee chairperson Paul Garner said: " Danny was a real leader on the park, experienced and very talented, his presence I'm sure will be missed by teammates and supporters as he was a real favourite.

"He also enjoyed being around the club and I’m sure he would say this was some of his most enjoyable times in his long career. We look forward to welcoming him back when this season begins."