Dunipace FC: Paul Garner confirmed as new chairman ahead of 'exciting year ahead' for Denny club

A local councillor for Denny & Banknock, Garner has been already been a member of the Denny’s clubs committee in recent years, and has now stepped into the top job at an exciting time for the East of Scotland side.

The Westfield Park stadium is set to undergo a number of key upgrades later this year and is up for a council community grant worth £78,000 to build a new seated stand.

"It is an honour and privilege to have been appointed as chairman of Dunipace FC," Garner said.

Paul Garner has been confirmed as Dunipace's new chairman after the club held its AGM last week (Photo: Contributed)

"Having been a committee member for the past few years I've seen, first hand, the progression of the club and what it brings to the local area. Being local born and bred I am immensely proud to be involved.

"I’d like to personally thank outgoing Chairman John Marshall for all his work during his tenure. I very much look forward to working with him in his new role as coaching coordinator alongside the current committee and everyone involved in the club.

"I'm committed to working together with everyone to continue making progress at the club; progress which has become synonymous with Dunipace FC.

“We'll have a full update on the AGM and all the changes to the committee later this week.”

Dunipace's Westfield Park will see significant upgrades throughout 2023 (Photo: Scott Louden)

Meanwhile, voting for the community choices grant is open now under the place-based capital projects scheme, and ends on Friday, 24 February.

Only local residents within the ward area can cast a vote.

Dunipace’s pledge read: “We would like to provide a seated enclosure so that users of the facility can watch any matches in comfort.

“Dunipace FC are the largest membership club in the community, we have almost 300 players and over 50 volunteers who use our facility seven days a week.

"We survey our members every year and this year they have requested seating as one of their main priorities. The other requests are being provided by the club.

“We already have a standing enclosure but would like to install a seated enclosure that will provide protection from the elements and seating for users. (We have a large proportion of senior citizens spectate).