Dunipace FC: Denny side face anxious wait to see if they are awarded victory after last Saturday's league game at Whitburn is abandoned
Pace now face an anxious wait to see if they will be awarded the three points from this game or not as East of Scotland League officials will meet to decide on this on Thursday, November 30.
Commenting on the late foul on the home goalie which led to the abandonment, the Denny side’s assistant manager Alan Moffat told the Falkirk Herald: “We’ve cleared the ball and their goalie’s miles out his goal, he’s come through and our boy has maybe caught the goalie a bit late on the bottom of his leg, although it didn’t look anything bad.
"But the goalie’s stayed down and we were wondering what was going to happen. Whitburn didn't want to move him, they had no stretcher, people were on the phone trying to get an ambulance.
"Our physio went on to help the goalie as well. The goalie was saying: ‘Get me off to the side’ but the Whitburn guys were saying: ‘We’re not moving you’.
"The goalie has not broken anything. Apparently he's got bruising and ligament damage and he’s on crutches.
"Less than five minutes later the referee blew his whistle.
"If it had stayed 1-0 we would have been top of the league and now we’re totally in the dark until the end of November.”
Contrary to reports on social media, Moffat said that the game was not abandoned due to a Whitburn player’s alleged assault on the Dunipace physio a minute before the home keeper got injured.
Moffat said that this incident – part of an overall ‘stramash’ between several players and management from both sides – resulted in the Whitburn assailant being red carded and Moffat being booked, with the Pace assistant mystified.
"The referee could have booked a load of people and he booked me," Moffat said. “I don't know if it was a case of mistaken identity.”
Second-placed Dunipace, two points behind Whitburn with a game in hand, visit Kirkcaldy & Dysart this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.