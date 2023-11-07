"If it had stayed 1-0 we would have been top of the league and now we’re totally in the dark until the end of November.”

A dramatic finish to Dunipace’s top-of-the-table East of Scotland League first division match at Whitburn last Saturday saw the game abandoned in the dying minutes with the visitors leading 1-0, as the home goalkeeper lay injured in the centre circle following a challenge with Pace goalscorer Sam Colley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pace now face an anxious wait to see if they will be awarded the three points from this game or not as East of Scotland League officials will meet to decide on this on Thursday, November 30.

Commenting on the late foul on the home goalie which led to the abandonment, the Denny side’s assistant manager Alan Moffat told the Falkirk Herald: “We’ve cleared the ball and their goalie’s miles out his goal, he’s come through and our boy has maybe caught the goalie a bit late on the bottom of his leg, although it didn’t look anything bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But the goalie’s stayed down and we were wondering what was going to happen. Whitburn didn't want to move him, they had no stretcher, people were on the phone trying to get an ambulance.

Assistant manager Alan Moffat (left) with Dunipace boss Danny Smith (Pic by Alan Murray)

"Our physio went on to help the goalie as well. The goalie was saying: ‘Get me off to the side’ but the Whitburn guys were saying: ‘We’re not moving you’.

"The goalie has not broken anything. Apparently he's got bruising and ligament damage and he’s on crutches.

"Less than five minutes later the referee blew his whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it had stayed 1-0 we would have been top of the league and now we’re totally in the dark until the end of November.”

Contrary to reports on social media, Moffat said that the game was not abandoned due to a Whitburn player’s alleged assault on the Dunipace physio a minute before the home keeper got injured.

Moffat said that this incident – part of an overall ‘stramash’ between several players and management from both sides – resulted in the Whitburn assailant being red carded and Moffat being booked, with the Pace assistant mystified.

"The referee could have booked a load of people and he booked me," Moffat said. “I don't know if it was a case of mistaken identity.”