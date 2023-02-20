Dunipace FC: Danny Smith eyes exciting end to a 'poor' season after third league win in a row

Goals from Marty Wright, Kai Wilson, Joe McGuckin and Aaron Whitelaw moved the Pace to within three points of the promotion places, to the delight of boss Danny Smith.

"The most important thing was the three points,” he said of the result. “That is the first time this season that we have won three games in a row and that probably tells its own story about how our season so far has gone.

"In February, that isn’t good enough for us to be just hitting that, but we can only move forward now and be happy that we did do it. We scored some great goals against a stuffy Coldstream team and we got ourselves into a commanding lead.

Kai Wilson made it 2-0 for Dunipace (Pics by Scott Louden)

"They got themselves back into the game but they are that type of team and it didn't surprise me at all. But we showed our quality to get the win over the line and we had some outstanding individual performances.”

Dunipace now host Stoneyburn in the King Cup on Saturday at home, with the club not playing a league fixture for a month.

Looking ahead, Smith said: “We’ve got nine league games left and two cup ties, so potentially we’re looking at 11 matches to go. That isn’t a lot but we want to squeeze as much as can out of the season now.

“It hasn’t went our way so far but all we can do is put as many points on the board as we can and see where we end up. In the cups, we want to go as far as we can.

Liam McCroary on the ball for Dunipace

“A month ago had it looking like a disaster of a season but we’ve managed to climb out of that hole. We’re getting that response again now.

"Teams have games in hand over us but we all know that matches can drift away from you. They may look at it as opportunities, but they are a given. I’d rather have the points already on the board.

“In all honesty, we want to keep the interest up but alongside that the cup ties act as a chance to give some other guys game time and get guys who have been injured back onto the pitch.

“We’re aren’t loaded with players and these two games offer up that chance for us.

Marty Wright scores to put Dunipace 1-0 up

“The League Cup game against Camelon Juniors will be a good one with it being a local tie.”