Dunipace FC:

Dunipace recovered from 1-0 and 2-1 down before recording a 4-2 home comeback success in their latest East of Scotland League first division fixture at home to Whitehill Welfare on Saturday.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST
After going behind on just eight minutes when Jonny Devers’ cross was deflected into the net for the visitors, Danny Smith’s Westfield Park side levelled just before half-time via Morgan Galloway’s fine strike from distance.

Although Lewis Walker restored Welfare’s lead on 55 minutes, ’Pace restored parity on 70 minutes when Danny Ashe scored into the top corner.

Kieran Anderson swiftly added a third goal for Dunipace before striking again to put the home team third and in the final automatic promotion place with 19 points from nine games.

Dunipace manager Danny Smith leading team against Whitehill Welfare (Pics by Alan Murray)Dunipace manager Danny Smith leading team against Whitehill Welfare (Pics by Alan Murray)
"We probably never started very well and we found ourselves behind,” Dunipace assistant manager Alan Moffat told the Falkirk Herald. “Danny Ashe’s half volley was a great goal and Kieran Anderson scored two crackers as well.

"We managed to find a way to win which was good because it’s not easy to come back twice from being behind. The boys did well to be fair, they showed a bit of character to do that.

"The management team are pleased with the amount of goals we’re scoring. We’ve got good players at the high end of the pitch so we’re always likely to score.

"Connor Kelly and Kieran Anderson are two experienced lads who’ve been about and know where the goal is.”

Duniipace defending against Whitehill Welfare on SaturdayDuniipace defending against Whitehill Welfare on Saturday
Dunipace get a break from league action this Saturday as they travel to West Calder for a third round East of Scotland Qualifying Cup tie, kick-off 2.30pm.

"We want to do well in the cups,” Moffat said. “Obviously promotion is the goal this season, to try and get out of this league.

"But we certainly don’t take the cups lightly. We try and get as far as we can as they are important to us.

"We got to two cup finals last season (in the King Cup when they lost 2-1 to Lochore Welfare and the League Cup where they were defeated 4-0 by Bo’ness Athletic) which was good for the club although it was disappointing to get to two cup finals and then not come out with something.

"Without a doubt that whets the appetite to go one better this season.”

