Dunipace: Danny Smith wants progression from upcoming league cup

Many managers have voiced their displeasure at the format, with the next four weeks now set for most teams to play in the group stage of the cup, but Smith is looking forward to the matches.

He said: “It’s come at a good time for us, I suppose. We aren’t winning the league and we aren’t going down.

“I feel now you could be just playing out your season, as such.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Stevenson scores twice for Dunipace this weekend (Pic: Scott Louden)

“For us, it will get the levels of performance up because we will need to if we want to beat a Hutchie Vale side, for example.

“These games will be very difficult and there is a freshness too in playing teams we haven’t played before."

He added: “We want to go through to the next stage, which will be hard but not impossible.

"My goal is to make us the us one of the best teams in the area and going far in cups give ourselves a bigger name.”

On Saturday, in the East of Scotland First Division Conference X, the Pace won 5-2 against Rosyth, with Smith pleased about the performance.

Striker David Grant grabbed two goals, with Kier Stevenson also scoring twice. The other goal was scored by the on-form Sam Colley.

“We’re wanting to keep a bit of momentum going in the league heading into this new league cup format,” he said.

“On Saturday, we did that and everyone put in a good display. Individual performances are important to keep on top of, as it is easy to pack it in towards the end of the league campaign.

“At half time, we were 5-0 up and, at the end, we let them score a couple, which is annoying, as I like clean sheets. But I can’t be too angry.”

With the first match in Group B coming against LTHV this weekend at Ainslie Park in Edinburgh, Smith says the toughest tie coming first will give his players real test.