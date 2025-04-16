Dunipace boss so proud of club's East of Scotland Premier Division season so far

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With his newly-promoted Dunipace side sitting in fifth place in the East of Scotland Premier Division after last Saturday’s 4-1 win over Edinburgh Uni, Westfield boss Danny Smith heaped praise on his squad last weekend.

The Denny club chalked up three points over the weekend at home against the students thanks to a Kai Wilson hat-trick and a Martin France early opener.

And that result left them sitting two points ahead of Haddington Athletic in sixth spot only behind Dunbar United on goal difference in fourth. The ‘Pace were also in action away to second-placed Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Wednesday night while this paper went to press – so they could be one spot higher up if they pick up at least a point in Fife.

"We've still got some very difficult league games left and we're aiming to just try and finish as high as we can,” Smith said. “It's a very, very competitive level. Everybody in the league can get a result against anybody else. I'm very pleased with where we're at.

Kai Wilson celebrates his strike against Edinburgh Uni with his Dunipace team-mates (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It's been a year full of learning curves for our young players. We had a lot of injuries at the start of the season where we suffered a bit through. However, it's no coincidence that we feel we've got an injury-free squad just now, and we've certainly been on a good run the last four, five, six games.

"I'm hoping they can kick on again next year and we just keep ourselves competing at this level. As I say, it's a very good standard. If you're not at it you are punished – we had just that not so long ago when we lost to Tynecastle and Penicuik at home. We didn’t do the basics. On the other hand, we get four points from six against the leaders Musselburgh and Jeanfield Swifts. You have to be at it.”

This Saturday, Dunipace travel to Robbie Raeside’s Hill of Beath in the second round of this year’s League Cup.

Ahead of that clash, Smith revealed: We want to do well in the league cup. We haven’t gotten far enough in cups this season. We have focused on the league but now we can go out and enjoy this one.

"We’d love to go further. I am in football to win things. Hill of Beath are well-coached by Robbie but over the years Dunipace have travelled well to HOB. There is no reason we cannot go up there and get through into the next round.”