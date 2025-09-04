Dunipace boss Danny Smith: We're gutted to exit Scottish Cup so early

Dunipace gaffer Danny Smith admits there is “a lot of disappointment” across the club after going out of the Scottish Cup in the preliminary stages following an extra-time defeat away to competition newcomers Invergordon.

The Denny club travelled to Dingwall last Saturday and managed to take the lead through Aidan Kemp in the first half. They were 1-0 up heading into the final stages but conceded an injury-time equaliser and went on to ship two further goals in extra-time to the North Caledonian Football League outfit.

Speaking after the tie, gutted Smith said: “There is a lot of disappointment from everyone involved because it was a game that we should have managed and we should be heading back down the road on a happy bus tonight.

"However, total credit to Invergordon – they didn’t give up. We’ve conceded in the 92nd minute. You have to take the good with the bad, we had it the weekend before. When you get a goal, it gives you extra energy. And they got that.

Dunipace gaffer Danny Smith was left disappointed (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We looked out on our feet as such going into extra-time. There was no lack of effort from our guys, they’ve been brilliant. I can accept certain things. We just had to manage it, win 1-0, and get into the next round. But it wasn’t to be. I wish Invergordon all the best in the next round.”

Third-placed Dunipace returned to East of Scotland Premier Division action against Musselburgh Athletic on Wednesday night after this newspaper went to press.

Saturday’s clash with Camelon Juniors, who sit second, has been postponed due to their Scottish Cup tie.

Sixth-placed Bo’ness Athletic host Sauchie Juniors.