The Pace hosted the East Lothian side at Westfield, losing out 2-0 on the day, with the result keeping Smith’s side in eighth place – and now six points away from the promotion play-off spots.

“The first goal was crucial,” Smith told the Falkirk Herald. “We had some opportunities in the first half especially that we didn't take and they managed to get themselves in front.

"From that point on it was always going to be a challenge. The second half was a bit of a non-event in all honestly. We didn't do much and Dunbar didn't do much either. We made a mistake for the second goal and that killed it.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith says Dunbar deserved to win on Saturday against his side (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"You can see why they are at the top of the league because they are a strong side. They are hard to beat and it was no embarrassment to lose to them, that’s for sure.

"We just need to keep digging deep just now because we are going through a tough spell. It doesn't get any easier this weekend coming with second-placed Newtongrange Star on Saturday. That will be a tough game at their place.”

Boss Smith was able to name the same starting eleven two matches in a row for the first time in ‘long time’ on Saturday, and he says that is key.