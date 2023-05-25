Dunipace boss Danny Smith proud of reaction to 'really difficult few days' after big cup win

Doubles from Kai Wilson and Marty Wright sealed a semi-final spot for the Denny club, who played the fixture at Linlithgow Rose’s Prestonfield following the club’s home turf at Westfield being set alight on Saturday.

Police are still investigating the wilful fire raising which left much of the artificial surface charred. The cost of the damage is estimated at around £300,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Smith said: “It was an outstanding result for us. Against a Premier Division team we created so many chances and we deserved to win by that sort of margin.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith, right, alongside assistant coach Alan Moffat (Photo: Alan Murray)

"It was one of those games, I just told the players to not hold back and go for it. It felt like a cup final with the game being played elsewhere. We need to find consistency for sure but I was so proud of the reaction of the guys, and the club as a whole.

"We’ve been hit hard by this and I feel for the volunteers who have worked so hard to make Westfield what it is now, a place that is really for the local community and a host of teams use it, not just us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad