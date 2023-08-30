Dunipace boss Danny Smith happy with goalscoring exploits on return to Westfield

Dunipace manager Danny Smith (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Denny side followed up their midweek thrashing of Vale of Leithen with a 5-0 win over Arniston Rangers on Saturday at Westfield to move into third spot in the East of Scotland Second Division after five matches played.

"We have been spreading the goals out recently which is great,” Smith said. “Both games could have seen us score more goals in them too. The most important thing is to get the points on board at this stage of the season but scoring goals is a big boost to us, especially as a younger group this time around. Confidence is key and it is great when you are getting so many different players on the scoresheet as such.

"We have played some good football so far this season and it feels like we are going in the direction that I want us to go into which is very pleasing this early on in the season but have to try and keep that going.”

The Pace have also snapped up experienced striker Kieran Anderson and the boss reckons he will be a big player going forward.

He added: “The opportunity to bring Kieran into the club was one too good to pass up really. He is a proven goalscorer at this level and I think our style of football should suit him. He is a great addition to the squad.”