Dunipace boss Danny Smith hails 'makeshift' backline in 2-0 win over Luncarty

Dunipace manager Danny Smith was delighted with his side's 2-0 win over Luncarty in the East of Scotland premier division (Photo: Alan Murray)

Dunipace boss Danny Smith heaped praise on his “makeshift” backline after they collected a clean sheet during a 2-0 win over Luncarty last Saturday.

The Westfield side, who sealed the first division title last term, have now won their three home matches in the East of Scotland premier division so far while losing their opening three away trips.

On the day, second-half strikes from Martin France and Aidan Kemp sealed the three points but it was the shutout that pleased the gaffer most.

He explained: “Grant Dickie has come in without a pre-season, he is catching up fitness-wise. But he has done very well.

Dunipace striker Conor Kelly looks to keep a hold of the ball during his side’s 2-0 league victory over Luncarty (Photo: Alan Murray)

“Will Greenhorn has plugged a hole in the centre of defence and been superb.

“Aaron Whitelaw went in at left back and played a massive part in the opening game.

“Aidan McKeown needs more games at this level.

“It is not a recognised back four from us, that’s for sure.

“You need to foucs on the guys that are available and I am pleased that the guys got the clean sheet.

“They gave us the base today to go on to win the game.”

Assessing the performance, Smith added that grabbing an early goal in the second half was key to his side’s success.

“I’m like a broken record - but there are no easy games at this level,” he said.

"It was an excellent three points for us. We knew Luncarty would be a tough one.

“We played well enough in the first half but just didn’t quite have that bit of quality up front of goal.

“I asked the players at the break for a high tempo first 15-20 minutes when we came back out.

“I said that if we got an early goal then we would go on to win the game and we did that.

“We managed to score a couple of goals in the second half and we it was pleasing to pick up the three points.”

Dunipace now travel to Burntisland Shipyard this Saturday in the second preliminary round of the Scottish Cup.

“There will be an added edge,” Smith said ahead of the tie. “It is a big week for the club and the town. “There is always a buzz for the senior Scottish Cup. The guys will have that different feeling in their stomach.

"It is the national cup competition. We’ll prepare as best as we can.”