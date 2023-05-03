Dunipace are 'shooting themselves in the foot' claims boss Danny Smith after another missed penalty

A depleted Denny side travelled to the second-placed East of Scotland first division outfit knowing that they really needed a win to have any shout of sneaking into the promotion places, and they could have levelled up the match at 2-2 just before the break.

"It was just before half-time and it would have brought us level,” Smith said. “That turns it into a different game. Not many teams can go to Glenrothes and pull the game back after going two down, but we are capable of it.

"Then, once again, we shoot ourselves in the foot by missing a penalty. It is actually a serious problem for us now. We have missed so many of them this season and it is costing us big time. It isn’t funny.

Dunipace manager Danny Smith (Photo: Contributed)

“Injuries at the moment are crippling us. We headed to Glenrothes already knowing it would be a tough match, but that was made harder by the squad we had to choose from on the day.

“Now that isn’t an excuse, because we lost the match because of key moments in it. We gave away two early goals but we managed to get ourselves back into the game from the worst possible start.

“We’ve still got the cups to keep us going alongside trying to finish as high as we can in the league. It would great to get to a final and it is something we are more than capable of doing.”