News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
5 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
7 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
12 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
12 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Dunipace are 'shooting themselves in the foot' claims boss Danny Smith after another missed penalty

Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his side are “shooting themselves in the foot” in matches after missing a key spot kick during Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Glenrothes.

By Ben Kearney
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:47 BST- 1 min read

A depleted Denny side travelled to the second-placed East of Scotland first division outfit knowing that they really needed a win to have any shout of sneaking into the promotion places, and they could have levelled up the match at 2-2 just before the break.

"It was just before half-time and it would have brought us level,” Smith said. “That turns it into a different game. Not many teams can go to Glenrothes and pull the game back after going two down, but we are capable of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Then, once again, we shoot ourselves in the foot by missing a penalty. It is actually a serious problem for us now. We have missed so many of them this season and it is costing us big time. It isn’t funny.

Dunipace manager Danny Smith (Photo: Contributed)Dunipace manager Danny Smith (Photo: Contributed)
Dunipace manager Danny Smith (Photo: Contributed)
Most Popular

“Injuries at the moment are crippling us. We headed to Glenrothes already knowing it would be a tough match, but that was made harder by the squad we had to choose from on the day.

“Now that isn’t an excuse, because we lost the match because of key moments in it. We gave away two early goals but we managed to get ourselves back into the game from the worst possible start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve still got the cups to keep us going alongside trying to finish as high as we can in the league. It would great to get to a final and it is something we are more than capable of doing.”

Caleb MacNeil grabbed Dunipace’s goal last Saturday against Glenrothes.

Related topics:Danny SmithGlenrothesDunipaceScotland