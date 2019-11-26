Dunipace 8-1 Easthouses Lily: McFadden hits hat-trick as Pace thump Lily

Skipper Alan McFadden struck a hat-trick as Dunipace ran riot in a 8-1 win over Easthouses Lily in East of Scotland Conference A.

A poor first half actually saw the Lily take the lead but Pace went in 3-1 at the break thanks to goals from Jack McMahon, McFadden and Lee Davidson.

Dunipace V Easthouses Lily 23/11/19

A much improved second half display saw the Westfield side turn on the style, increasing the tempo and playing the type of football Pace fans have enjoyed this season.

Chris Zok finished off a fine move to make it 4-1 before McMahon grabbed his second, and further strikes from McFadden saw him net his hat-trick.

Substitute Steven Dymock rounded off the scoring for an emphatic victory which puts Pace second in the league, a point ahead of third-placed Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale who have a couple of games in hand.

Pace manager Gary MacMillan said after the game: “Overall very happy at the scoreline, another record win in the last 10 or so years I’m told. And obviously very happy with the football we played second half. .

“But a little frustrated by the first half, where we didn’t do the little things well and caused ourselves some issues. But, to their credit, they showed great character to go in 3-1 up having not played well. So even though we won the game 8-1, I think we should have done better and we have to keep on top of that as a group.

“From being so flat first half, to having so many good performances second was pleasing and I’m delighted for Alan getting his hat-trick he’s more than earned that.”

Next up for Dunipace is a trip to Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.